Explained: Varaha Roopam from Kantara is now officially back in the film; Know about the controversy

Kantara’s most popular and loved song, Varaha Roopam, is now officially back in the film. Amidst the dispute, now the song is available for listeners to enjoy. The song Varaha Roopam has been a fan favourite since the time it was released.

The Kozhikode District Court has dismissed the petition filed by the band due to a lack of jurisdiction, which means the ban order stands cancelled. This comes as a major setback for the Thaikudam Bridge band as they were quite confident about their victory following the injunction order.

What was the controversy?

On October 24, the Kerala-based music band, Thaikkudam Bridge, took to Instagram and claimed that the Kantara makers have plagiarised their song. Three days later, they approached the Kozhikode District Court alleging that the Varaha Roopam song is a rip-off of their song, Navarasam, which was released in 2015. On October 28. the Kozhikode court had ‘injuncted the Kantara producer, director, music composer and as well as various music streaming platforms from playing the song Varaha Roopam without the permission of Thaikkudam Bridge.’

On November 2, the Palakkad Court passed the ad-interim injunction order in a copyright infringement suit filed by Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company Ltd, which holds the copyright over the Navarasam song.

Watch exclusive interview with Rishab Shetty and Hombale Film’s Chaluve Gowda:

Kantara box office numbers:

Kantara’s storyline has been spreading like a wildfire and the audience around all quarters are enjoying it. The movie has completed 50 days and is still running on 1000+ screens globally. The film has completed 50 days in Australia, the UK, Canada, UAE, and the USA as well. In India, the movie is still being played across 900+ screens.

About Kantara:

Emerging as one of the biggest hits of this year, the Kannada film Kantara revolves around a mystical fight between humankind and nature. It also showcases an age-old ritual dance performance ‘Bhoota Kola’ during which local spirits or deities are worshipped in villages.

Directed by Rishab Shetty who also plays the lead role in the film, Kantara has already earned more than Rs 400 crore at the global box office and is still going strong. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 24 November 2022.