Explained: Here’s what makes Deepika Padukone unique; here’s a look at her upcoming films

Deepika Padukone is unquestionably India’s undefeated female superstar who ruled the roost for over 10 years with her blockbuster successes and memorable performances. The icon who celebrates her birthday today made the biggest impact last year with her global achievements, not to mention her highly acclaimed performance in Gehraiyaan and ending the year with not one, not two but three chartbusters ‘Current Laga Re’, ‘Besharam Rang’ and ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.

If you thought things couldn’t get any better for Deepika Padukone, she is all set to continue living the dream and setting benchmarks given her impressive line-up of films, all of which are among the country’s most anticipated.

Deepika Padukone will again begin this new year on a high as she reunites with her first leading man, Shah Rukh Khan, for Pathaan, a film that’s been in the news ever since its announcement. The songs and Deepika Padukone’s edgy looks in the action-entertainer, which is set to release this month itself, are already a subject of excited conversation and setting trends the nation over.

The fans are now waiting to see Deepika Padukone in her action avatar on screen and also the hot chemistry with her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Next up for the superstar is shooting for Fighter, India’s first aerial action entertainer that also marks her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The casting coup is undoubtedly one of the biggest headliners as fans can’t wait to watch two of the most talented; not to mention gorgeous couples, share screen space for the very first time.

While Deepika Padukone has already made a global impact like none other, she tests the Pan-Indian waters with Project K alongside megastar Prabhas. The sci-fi entertainer is touted to be amongst the most expensive Indian films ever to be made, pushing the boundaries of Indian VFX and will be her next release after Pathaan.