Vijay Varma confirms that he is dating his Lust Stories 2 co-star Tamannaah Bhatia

A few days after Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed her relationship with actor Vijay Varma, we got in touch with the Dahaad actor and asked him if the news was true. He laughed and said, “The world knows it now. It’s true.”

How did their love story start?

Tamannah Bhatia, in an interview, said that their relationship began on the sets of Lust Stories 2. While talking about Vijay Varma, Tamannaah said, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high-achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Lust Stories 2 marks Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s first collaboration. The anthology film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh.