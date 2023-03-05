EXCLUSIVE | Shahid Kapoor: I always look at the price tag before buying something, it should be worth that money; WATCH

It’s a myth that actors who usually earn quite well can afford everything. Many of them have had a humble beginning and are careful while spending their hard-earned money.

In an exclusive interview with Shahid Kapoor, we asked him about he spends his money when he can afford probably everything. He was quick enough to reply, “Not everything!”

He went on to explain, “I always look at the price tag of what I am buying. It should be worth that money.”

“Why do you want to spend on something if you don’t attribute that value to it? I will never spend on something just because I have money and I can. I don’t come from that kind of thinking. My parents have always taught me that.”

Shahid Kapoor recently made his streaming debut with Raj & DK’s show Farzi. The show revolves around Sunny (Kapoor) who finds himself drawn into the dark while he plots a perfect con. A task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) has made it his goal to eliminate the threat Sunny represents to the country.

Farzi streaming on Amazon Prime Video.