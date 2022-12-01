Exclusive | Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films Chaluve Gowda on Kantara success, pan-India films, and more; Watch

Kantara has set the box office on fire. Unlike KGF, Baahubali, and the recent Ponniyin Selvan, which were marketed and promoted as pan-Indian films, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was promoted as a Kannada film. However, the game changed after it premiered in multiple cities outside Karnataka.The film has now been dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, Tulu, and more.

Rishab Shetty, director, and the lead actor in Kantara and Hombale Films Chaluve Gowda speak to financialexpress.com about the success of the film, how regional cinema is a way forward, the Kannada industry, and more.

Watch interview here:

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi versions on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.