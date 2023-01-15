EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW | Wondering how Rakul Preet Singh manages her finances? Know it from her

Rakul Preet Singh is all set for her first release of the year. Directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, Chhatriwali revolves Sanya who is the quality control head at a condom factory. In the trailer of the film, we can see Rakul Preet Singh attempting to educate people about safe sex and the importance of contraceptives. In an exclusive interview with fianncialexpress.com’s Eshita Bharagav, Rakul Preet Singh says, “Chhatriwali is not just about safe sex but also about the health issues that women face due to lack of safe sex”.

Not many of you would know, but Rakul Preet Singh is just like all of us when it comes to spending money. She also waits for discounts before buying something. She tells us, “I never buy anything at full price. My middle-class values come in between. I am an Army kid and I have learned to live with what’s necessary. I repeat my clothes, bags and shoes. I would want to use my money for better things. I still sit and count the change given by Sabziwale bhaiya (vegetable vendor).

Watch: How Rakul Preet Singh is particular about the way she spends the money:

Talking about her character, Rakul Preet Singh tells, “I am playing a character called Sanya who belongs to Karnal. Through her journey and because of her experiences in life, she realises that it is important to educate people about sex, the importance of using condoms, and abortions that happen because of a lack of awareness. I hope this character inspires others to find their voice and speak up against unsafe sex and the many health implications of not using protection.”

Chhatriwali also stars Sumeet Vyas and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The film will stream exclusively on ZEE5 from January 20, 2023.