EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW | ‘There’s something about the way we’re making Star Wars…’ says The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau

The adventures of the Mandalorian as he journeys through the Star Wars galaxy continue in Season 3 of the acclaimed, Emmy®-winning Star Wars series The Mandalorian. The original, live-action series from Lucasfilm streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available on the platform in Hindi. In the new season, Din Djarin, once a lone bounty hunter, has been reunited with Grogu, a child of Yoda’s species whom he rescued and subsequently turned over to Luke Skywalker at the end of Season 2.

The series returns Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian (Din Djarin), Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Emily Swallow as The Armorer and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Rick Famuyiwa.

There is no doubt that Season 3 of The Mandalorian holds many surprises for the viewers along with a relatable story filled with the action, excitement, and unforgettable characters that only Star Wars can bring to screens.

Pedro Pascal hints that audiences should get set for “action, spectacle and surprises” along with “many more Mandalorians and a big, epic battle.”

Meanwhile, Executive Producer Dave Filoni says, “The adventure’s gotten bigger because we’re getting towards a point where the story is culminating, and everything is on the table.”

Showrunner Jon Favreau in conclusion says, “There’s something about the way we’re making Star Wars— where a lot of it is what’s on the screen but a lot of it is the energy underneath it. And by having a collection of people who really love doing it and are enthusiastic and excited, that comes through when you see it on the screen. This combination of working with these groups of people and having these characters that we could bring to ‘The Mandalorian,’ and the medium itself, which lends itself to rich storytelling, has become something I truly appreciate.”

The third season of The Mandalorian has ignited fiery anticipation, as it ventures into uncharted territory that sets it apart from its predecessors. For starters, the bond between Grogu and Mando deepens and shifts in new and unexpected ways. Brace yourself for a thrilling ride, because The Mandalorian season 3 is a standout chapter that breaks new ground in the Star Wars universe.