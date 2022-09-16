Exclusive interview: Scripts are bad and that’s why films are not working, says Pankaj Tripathi

Give Pankaj Tripathi any character and he will make it his own by keeping it real, effortless, and unhurried. He doesn’t need a big role or a big-budget movie to own a character and he can simply elevate the story with his impeccable performance. Known to experiment with different roles and genres, Pankaj Tripathi has gathered quite a fan following for his work in movies such as Masaan, Gangs of Wasseypur, Mimi, and Mirzapur, among others.

Be it on the film sets and screen or during this exclusive interview, the soft-spoken Pankaj Tripathi seems to be completely immune to the tyranny of the clock, having all the time in the world to express himself. In this exclusive interview, Pankaj Tripathi talks candidly to financialexpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava, about playing Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, his journey, struggles, first day in Mumbai, and much more.

Watch the full interview with Pankaj Tripathi here:

Criminal Justice plot:

Criminal Justice Season 3 follows the story of Zara Ahuja, a 14-year-old television star who mysteriously goes missing on a family trip and is then found dead. Zara has a teenage older brother in Mukul, who is apparently also suffering from an Oedipus-like sibling complex. Under the shadow of an illustrious sister, Mukul feels unseen, often underappreciated. Both children have doting parents in Niraj played by Purab Kohli and Avantika played by Swastika Mukherjee. Like any elite family, the Ahujas are fairly resplendent on the eye and equally galling to witness behind the patina of morality. Zara’s death shakes the family, and all clues lead to Mukul, the angry, risible teenager who is trying hard not to help himself. As fate would have it the Ahujas don’t even have the money for a good lawyer, and so in steps our protagonist and the saviour of mediocre material, Pankaj Tripathi.

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.