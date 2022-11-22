Priyanka Chopra on films and her brand Anomaly: I try to give something different to my audience, I’m glad they love my work

Give Priyanka Chopra Jonas any character and she will make it her own with her signature style – she keeps it real, effortless and unhurried. This is not just true for the films she has been a part of but also for her recently launched brand Anomaly that is available exclusively on Nykaa. In an exclusive interview with financialexpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about working on the brand Anomaly, sustainability, her entrepreneurial journey, upcoming films, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

What made you want to get into the beauty business? What was your idea behind Anomaly?

When the pandemic hit us and we were all in lockdown, I had time to sit and think about things that interested me and what I could do in that space. I had always been conscious about beauty as a category… So I started to think about what was the gap in the market, and the gap that I think that I found was – creating a product with superior formulas at an affordable price and to be environmentally conscious… and that’s how Anomaly was born.

We built this brand on the idea that great hair starts first with great care, something I learned from my mom and grandmom during regular oiling, deep cleaning and conditioning routines. With this in mind, and alongside my partners at Maesa, we developed a collection of products formulated with powerful and effective ingredients that love your hair from the root to tip. Anomaly was created to democratize beauty by making it affordable and yet having a superior product that you would pay 4X for otherwise!

Why was it important to create clean formulas and use sustainable packaging?

I’ve tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years…what gave me great hair days, what didn’t, and everything in between…and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves. Our formulas are vegan and clean, with high performance ingredients, and our bottles are made from 100% plastic trash from our oceans and landfills. We are democratizing sustainable beauty, because access to it should not cost us the Earth and should be available to all.

How is the brand making an effort to be inclusive?

Anomaly, as the name signifies, is unique. It is sustainable, affordable and cruelty free vegan has everything that your hair needs so that trifactor sets it apart. Apart from this our packing is sustainable we make sure to reuse the plastic as its helps to save a lot on packing cost and hence it sets the brand apart. Our mantra means less equals more. We have stripped away all unnecessary packaging and invested more in our formulas to bring you a sustainable product that is superior to anything else on the aisle

How did you incorporate your South Asian heritage into the brand?

My family was really about hair care with all natural ingredients, since a kid I have been seeing my mom using all homemade stuff for the skin, hair. That’s how it has grown on me and eventually I have incorporated the same in the brand. Focusing on natural ingredients that are good for all hair types.

What about the name Anomaly? What inspired it?

Anomaly, as the name suggests, is built upon the belief that we are all unique as individuals and our hair reflects that. Committed to making more sustainable choices in her personal life, was motivated to channel the passion for the environment into the brand. I definitely have seen what’s the gap in the market and the gap that i found was creating a product with superior formulas at an affordable price and to be environmentally conscious

How has this entrepreneurial journey been so far? As far as I know, you are quite active with ideation and even marketing.

Being an actor is different from being an entrepreneur. I would say I am still learning. It’s a really different and very exciting field. Business is as creative as my job has been.

I started learning and meeting more people, and business was just something that I really took to. I started my production company first and that was my first taste of entrepreneurship. I started investing in a few brands and sort of testing the waters, while I was looking for gaps in the market and figuring out what I wanted to do. I’ve realized that ideas are truly the currency of the present.

We’ll now see you in Jee Le Zaraa and Love Again. What can you tell us about the films?

Hopefully, we are shooting soon. I am so excited about it. I am shooting a movie with my friends. When you make a movie with your friends, it’s not work, it’s just creative fun. Hopefully we’ll shoot that next year

Priyanka, you are creating a legacy. Is that a conscious thing or are you just doing your best?

I always try to give something different to my audience and I am glad that they have loved me in all ways possible and that pushes me to do more for my audience and always try to give more than 100%.

How have you evolved as an actor?

The journey of being an actor has been completely different from being an entrepreneur. Definitely the journey has taught me a lot more things and given me the strength to build a brand of my own.

What’s more?

When it comes to Anomaly’s positioning in the Indian market, it is interesting because of the way consumer preferences have evolved here. I believe that the value we offer and the fact that all the products are available at Rs 1,000 and under, which we believe is a great offer price for a specific target audience that is already spending this or more on beauty. My goal for Anomaly for the next 3 years is to make it a home brand for hair and to make it available for everyone around the world. When it comes to my other businesses, my intention is to expand my portfolio as an entrepreneur, as an investor and as a founder. It will be very exciting to see the growth of Sona Home, Sona New York, Perfect Moments – where the business side of my career is going to go in the next few years.