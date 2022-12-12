Exclusive Interview | JAMES CAMERON on making Avatar and his experience shooting the sequel of the magnum opus

Filmmaker James Cameron Exclusive Interview on Avatar Making: Over a decade since the groundbreaking film Avatar released, Academy Award-winning director James Cameron is all set to take the audiences back to the breathtaking world of Pandora in the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. When the film was made, the ambitious production called for technology that would go on to revolutionise a number of filmmaking techniques, including performance capture. Thirteen years later, Avatar: The Way of Water is promising to take us to new depths, exchanging the lush jungle of the Omaticaya clan for the vast underwater world where the Metkayina dive.

(L-R): Ronal, Tonowari, and the Metkayina clan in 20th Century Studios’ AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

In an exclusive interview with the financialexpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava, James Cameron said, “The world of Avatar comes to life, it’s kind of magical. Sometimes I have to pinch myself when I see the end result of the process, you just have to have faith in the process as you go along.”

Also Read Crime fiction Amsterdam to Korean drama Connect, experience the thrill of mystery and mayhem with these exciting titles

While talking about his intentions behind making Avatar, he said, “I knew I wanted to tell a family story. As an artist, I wanted to express some of the things, ideas, and feelings that I had as a parent and that I had observed in my kids. I had done parent-child stories in the past all the way back to the Aliens and Terminator 2 but I hadn’t lived it.”

(L-R): Lo’ak and Kiri in 20th Century Studios’ AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

He explained further, “I wanted to show the young audience that even 200 years from now on a distant planet, kids are still going to feel anxious or depressed or unseen, it’s okay. Now I am channeling my experience as a parent and my experience as a teenager myself. I just thought the foundation of universal human experience put into the most far flown fantasy environment you can imagine grounds it emotionally.”

(L-R): Jake Sully and Neteyam in 20th Century Studios’ AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

20th Century Studios India will release Avatar: The Way of Water in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 16, 2022, in theatres.