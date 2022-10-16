Exclusive Interview | DJ Snake on music, his journey, working with Bollywood, and more

This fall, multi-platinum producer DJ Snake is set to embark on an expansive India tour, after a successful local run in 2019. Billed as one of the “largest arena showcases to be witnessed in India” this year, the itinerary includes six shows across six major metros over a span of two weekends.

The French powerhouse will kick off his tour on November 18 in Ahmedabad followed by a show in Delhi NCR on November 19 and then jetting back to Hyderabad for the next show on November 20. The tour will then head to Pune on November 25, followed by Mumbai on November 26, to finally wrap up in Bengaluru on November 27.

Born William Grigahcine, DJ Snake has always loved his time in India. He was in Mumbai in 2019 where he performed at the Sunburn Holi and returned later that year to perform at the Sunburn Festival Goa 2019.

In an exclusive interview with financialexpress.com, DJ Snake talks about music, his journey so far, working for Bollywood, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

How difficult is it to make music for a language you are not entirely familiar with?

Music is a universal language. You don’t need to understand the lyrics to fall in love with a piece of music.

How easy or difficult is it for you to blend sounds from different cultures? What region do you think inspires your work most?

I can’t put my finger on just one sound. My goal is always to create something universal.

You have mentioned La Haine as one of your major inspirations. What part of that film pushed you to take up music?

In which turntablist Cut Killer performs from his window for the neighborhood below.

Turn Down for What became a massive hit back in 2013 and it is still one of the go-to party songs. What according to you are the reasons for its popularity?

It was something different from other music genres. The audience adapted very well and they loved it.

Are you excited to be coming to India? What would your typical day in India look like from the second you arrive?

India is my second home and it would just be a normal day in the office.

Would you ever be interested in working on a song for Bollywood? Have you heard any Hindi songs or know about Bollywood actors?

It is always amazing to travel to different cities in India. The cultural exposure inspires my music and India certainly tops in that area. I had the opportunity to meet Jaqueline on my last trip to Mumbai and I am a big fan. I would love to do something with her in the future. Only time will tell!

What does it feel like to have such a dedicated fan base in India?

It feels great to see the level of passion that they have.

How you look back at your journey. Was there a time when people told you that you cannot make it big?

The journey has been quite difficult and there have many failures behind my success. It’s not about the people who didn’t believe, it’s about the people who believed in you and stood by you.

Do you ever feel constant pressure living up to these bars you’ve set in the past?

Yes, all the time but that’s what brings the best out of you. That’s how Diamonds are made.

Do you have a message for your fans in India?

India! DJ SNAKE is back! Bring that energy!!