‘Exclusive chat with Chris Pratt’: Varun Dhawan interviews The Tomorrow War actor, shares video on IG

Directed by Chris McKay, the movie Tomorrow War is released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video (Photo: Amazon Studios)

Amazon Prime Video: Directed by Chris McKay, the movie Tomorrow War is released today exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The movie stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge in the lead role. Actor Varun Dhawan interviewed The Tomorrow War actor Chris Patt a day before the release and shared the IGTV video on his official Instagram account. The actor wrote, “Exclusive chat with Chris Pratt. Bollywood ho ya Hollywood–movies, dance, father-in-law & life is almost the same. Streaming tomorrow on@primevideoin.” The video opens up to Chris Pratt and Varun Dhawan dancing to the famous ‘Tan Tana Tan’ song together from the movie Judwaa 2.

In an exclusive interview, Dhawan asked Pratt about the significance of the title to which he replied that tomorrow as an idea is a coming era. The film is a big fun action-adventure that takes place in 2021 as well a s in 2051. So, this war is being raged against the invading aliens though it takes place 30 years ago from now. But if you look back at 1990, it feels like yesterday, at least to me. A lot changes in 30 years. So the movie poses a big question and that is whether or not we should rely on science and innovations to save the world and create better solutions for the things that are happening in today’s world, Pratt added.

Heart of any great story

On being asked on what basis does the actor decide to go with the film. How he chooses the film, Pritt replied by saying, “I read a lot of scripts these days and I feel very blessed to be in a position where people come and tell, “hey, please be a part of this film”. But there are many other similar themes such as time travel, aliens, world-saving epc events with massive set pieces and creatures and relationships. As for me, that is the heart of any great story.

Talking about the fight sequences in the movie, the 42-year-old actor says that, “When I choreograph fight sequences, I like to go real, which is dirty fighting. When people fight, they fight for their lives and that is not a boxing match”.

Varun Dhawan, in the interview, asked Chris Pratt if he discusses his films with his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger. Pratt replied saying, “It is interesting to talk to him (Arnold) about work. There’s an understanding of work. He is a much bigger icon than I could ever be. He was a big part of the fabric of my youth. I am fortunate to have him as my father-in-law, the actor added.

In the special interview Varun Dhawan refereed him as the ‘go-to guy from America to save humanity’. He asked Pritt what it takes to save humanity. “It depends”, Pritt replied. Sometimes it will be a dance-off, sometimes it takes a little bit of time travel and a group of good friends. And sometimes it takes the willingness to do anything for your daughter,” The Tomorrow War actor responded. Varun Dhawan invited Chris Pratt to India. The actor said he wants to visit India and would love to explore the culture of the country.