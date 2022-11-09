scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Excited and humbled: Ali Fazal on his next Hollywood film Afghan Dreamers

Shoot for Afghan Dreamers recently began in Morocco and will be a 50 days schedule, with majority of the film being shot across Morocco and Budapest.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Excited and humbled: Ali Fazal on his next Hollywood film Afghan Dreamers
Ali Fazal signs his next Hollywood project, set to essay one of the leads in a film based on the inspiring true story of the all girls robotics team from Afghanistan

 Ali Fazal’s next Hollywood feature project is Afghan Dreamers and the actor says he is looking forward to be part of such an “important story”. To be directed by two-time Oscar winning director Bill Guttentag, Afghan Dreamers is the true story about a program that was started by Afghan tech entrepreneur Roya Mahboob in 2017 as a way to help young women develop their skills in the field of science and technology, despite a heavily patriarchal society.

Ali Fazal has been constantly making a splash with his international projects, working with some of the best talent from the west. Just last year it was announced that the actor has been roped in to play one of the leads alongside Gerard Butler in the action packed film Kandahar, which is set to release in 2023. Bill has won the prestigious Academy title for his two short films, You Don’t Have to Die and Twin Towers. 

Shoot for Afghan Dreamers recently began in Morocco and will be a 50 days schedule, with majority of the film being shot across Morocco and Budapest. The film is the true story about the program that was started by Afghan tech entrepreneur, Roya Mahboob in 2017 as a way to help young women develop their skills in the field of science and technology, despite a heavily patriarchal society in the country they hail from. The film throws light on chaotic, sometimes dangerous backdrop of the country’s politics. The story tells the tale of the team of the Afghan girls who traveled across the world and participated in competitions, garnered global media attention and even met leading politicians from across the globe. The role of Roya will be essayed by The Bold Type famed Nikohl Boosheri.  

Also Read
Vin diesel, deepika padukone, deepika padukone hollywood, deepika padukone xxx, xxx return of xander cage, vin diesel xxx, deepika padukone twitter, deepika padukone vin diesel karan johar, deepika padukone vin diesel koffee with karan, deepika padukone vin diesel kapil sharma, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone xxx photos, deepika padukone vin diesel photos, deepika padukone vin diesel pics, deepika padukone instagram, deepika padukone news, deepika padukone movies, deepika padukone songs, xxx release date, xxx trailer deepika padukone, xxx poster deepika padukone, ruby rose, entertainment, entertainment news, movies, movies news, bollywood, bollywood news, hollywood, hollywood news

Speaking about it, Ali said, “Excited and humbled to be sharing notes and being directed by Bill who has an impeccable body of work. Afghan Dreamers is a very important story to be told and I’m happy to be part of its cinematic retelling”.

The film is being produced by Laura Overdeck, Samudrika Arora and Bill Guttentag.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.