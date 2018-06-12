Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli arrested by Mumbai Police; he is accused of assaulting girlfriend Neeru Randhawa

In a major development, actor Armaan Kohli has been arrested by Mumbai Police. (ANI)

In a major development, actor Armaan Kohli has been arrested by Mumbai Police. He is accused of assaulting his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa. Earlier, the police had registered a case against him and launched a search to find him. The 35-year-old woman, a model, had registered the case against Armaan Kohli at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai.According to police, complainant Neeru Randhawa said that she was in a relationship with Kohli for past three years and they used to stay together in a flat in suburban Santacruz.

The duo had an argument over some monetary issue at their residence on Sunday evening (3rd June) and during the altercation, he allegedly pushed the woman and she fell from the stairs. The accused then pulled her hair and banged her head on the floor, the police officer said citing the complaint. She allegedly suffered head and knee injuries in the incident and was admitted to a hospital by her driver.

“Upon being informed about the incident, we went to the hospital and recorded the statement of the woman. Based on the statement, we booked him under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the IPC,” said Shantanu Pawar, senior police inspector, Santacruz.