Evolution of OTTs has opened up fresh avenues for filmmakers: Sudhanshu Rai, Actor-Director

It is widely believed that the Indian audience has always been the biggest fan of song and drama entertainment. It is also true that movies and shows with distinct storylines and unique plots have also been adored by cinema lovers, more apparently since the boom in the OTT space. We spoke with one such filmmaker, actor, director and storyteller, Sudhanshu Rai, who recently wowed the audience with Detective Boomrah, a sci-fi web series. He shared his insights on the evolution of OTTs and details about his upcoming projects. Excerpts from the interview:

From storyteller to actor and filmmaker, you are a man of diverse talents, but what do you love doing the most?

For any artist, all his arts are equally dear. Whether it is through a microphone as a storyteller, on the screen as an actor or behind the camera as a director, each role fascinates and energizes me, pushing me to lead a purposeful life. Playing different roles has its own pleasure and fun, as each role gives distinct experiences. I can say at this point that my experience as a storyteller has been amazing, as I have been enjoying it for quite some time now while the new experience is just making the journey even more wonderful. I would also like to add at this point that at the core of all my roles is my thought process as a storyteller who conceives his own stories and characters.

After Chaipatti, a horror comedy, you came with a sci-fi series Detective Boomrah, two starkly distinct genres. Was it challenging?

I feel no genre can be categorized as difficult or easy, for each has its own nuances and intricacies. If one remains true to the art form, the best is bound to come out of it. Be it an action-packed sequence or tickling the funny bones of the audience, both have their own challenges and neither is easy per se. However, it is true that horror comedy and especially the detective genre have been very rarely explored.

If we talk about detective stories, there are multiple factors that determine whether or not it would strike a chord with the audience. While the characters need to be appealing and thoughtful, the presentation has to be equally captivating and the story has to be even more intriguing. In Detective Boomrah, we took all these factors into consideration, with an idea to present something the audience had never seen before, a contemporary Indian detective whose ethos might be traditional, but probes cases that are supernatural and paranormal.

Moreover, both Chaipatti and Detective Boomrah are a result of great teamwork, with each member giving their best.

As you have already created buzz around your uniqueness of content, please share with us about your upcoming projects.

Our next project is going to be an altogether new experience for the audience. Even as we cannot reveal the title at this stage, we can share that it will be a captivating psychological thriller, with a few prominent faces from the industry. Simultaneously, we are working on a comedy drama, which is based on a real life experience. I can assure the audience at this point that wholesome entertainment is on their way very soon.

Would you like to share some details about the starcast of your upcoming projects?

You will see me portraying quite a different yet intriguing character, along with a few other actors you have seen in my earlier projects in key roles. A formal announcement on the starcast will be made once the series goes on floor.

You also happen to be an avid traveler. How do places inspire you as a storyteller or as a filmmaker?

Yes, I am indeed an avid traveler who loves to explore the diverse beauties of different places and regions. Places have always influenced me as a storyteller. For instance, the rich architecture and musical heritage of Austria inspires me to write classics with impactful characters, while Caravela’s Varca beach in Goa allows me to delve within and have a better realization about myself as a person as well as an artist. Whenever I visit Goa, I refrain from venturing out and instead stay on the serene peaceful beach to bring out my creative best.

What do you have to say about the rapid evolution of OTTs post pandemic?

The evolution of OTTs has opened up fresh avenues for filmmakers, content creators and actors, among others. Content creators from across genres, regions, languages etc are getting opportunities to showcase their unique stories. The audience too can stay within the comfort of home and enjoy on their television or mobile screens a sea of entertainment options across formats.