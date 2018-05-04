Even after Avengers: Infinity War almost ended, Smriti Irani still kept waiting for this – What she revealed

It turns out, Smriti Irani is a ‘true’ Marvel fan.

Avengers Infinity War has drawn a lot of people to the theatres in India. It is a phenomenal feat to achieve more than Rs 150 crore in Nett earnings in one week. The craze for Avengers Infinity War is so much that even Member of Parliament Smriti Irani went to watch the movie. Former TV actor, Member of Parliament and Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani made a quick trip to the movie theatre and watched one of the most anticipated movies this summer.

And it turns out, Smriti Irani is a ‘true’ Marvel fan as she knows about the post-credit scenes in Marvel movies which give a sneak peek into what’s going to happen next in the cinematic universe. On Instagram, she posted a poster of the movie with a caption that read: “#youknow you are an #avengers fan when the credits roll and you still wait for the post-credit scene.”

With her post up on Instagram, comments started coming which read: ‘Coolest minister ever’ and ‘Superliking this post’ and ‘You Rock, Mam’.

Meanwhile, Avengers Infinity War is doing phenomenally well at the box office. Avengers Infinity War now holds the tag of being the first Hollywood movie to rake Rs 20 crore in the first five days. However, in the weekdays, the movie has shown a slight dip in the numbers, however, it has still managed to make Rs 9.73 crore on Thursday.

With its stupendous run at the box office, Avengers Infinity War is likely to touch the huge billion-dollar mark over the weekend. The movie will release in Russia this Friday, which will give it a necessary boost in box office numbers.