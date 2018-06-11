Eunice Gayson, first James Bond girl, passes away at 90

In 1961, when American producer Albert R. ‘Cubby and Canadian producer Harry Saltzman brought Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels to the silver screen in the form of the movie ‘Dr No’, it connected with the audiences instantly. A suave James Bond and his charisma, slick action sequences and sex appeal to the fairer sex ruled the celluloid. From then on, the smart, well-dressed spy agent and the glamorous bond girls have managed to etch their mark in the hearts of cine-lovers one Bond flick after the other.

Much of the credit should go to director, producers and Sean Connery and Eunice Gayson, the duo that played the first James Bond and Bond Girl. Sadly, Gayson passed away on June 8 at the age of 90.

Gayson is best known for playing Sylvia Trench in ‘Dr No’ and featured in the iconic scene where the suave British spy uttered the famous punch-line “Bond, James Bond” for the first time after Gayson had introduced herself as “Trench, Sylvia Trench”. “We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first ‘Bond girl’ who played Sylvia Trench in DR. NO and FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE has passed away. Our sincere thoughts are with her family,” Bond series producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have written on the official website of 007.

The brunette is still the only Bond girl to appear in two 007 films – other being “From Russia with Love”. Hardcore Bond fans would remember the memorable scene where Connery asks Gayson’s Trench “I admire your courage, Miss, er… ?” To which she replies: “Trench, Sylvia Trench. I admire your luck, Mr… ?”Connery then delivers the line which went to become the introduction for the next six actors who played the characters as he said: “Bond, James Bond.”

Apart from the Bond series of movies, she appeared in movies such as “The Revenge of Frankenstein” and classic TV shows “The Saint” and “Avengers”.