Ethiopian Airlines crash: Heartbreaking, says celebrity Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi

On Facebook, Padma Lakshmi engaged with the fans of the popular cooking show Top Chef, where she responded to the questions they asked.

Referring to the tragic Ethiopian Airlines flight crash that killed all 157 passengers on board, Padma Lakshmi tweeted that it is ‘heartbreaking for everyone involved.’ The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had offered his condolences to the families of all victims including the UN staff who died in the tragic plane crash. Nineteen UN staff members had also been among those who were killed in the Ethiopian Airlines flight crash.

Celebrity author and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has been recently named as the Goodwill Ambassador to represent the United Nations Development Programme. With great excitement, she shared the announcement on her Facebook page, stating as follows, “On this International Women’s Day, I am so honoured to do my part to help women and girls as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNDP.” In a separate interview given to ‘People’, she turned more emotional as she talked about how she had come as an “immigrant with almost nothing” and now the appointment as the UNDP Goodwill Ambassador goes to prove that ‘anything is possible.’

In her new role, Padma Lakshmi joins ranks with the prestigious roster of Goodwill Ambassadors who have represented the UNDP, including Antonio Banderas, Michelle Yeoh and Bob Weir, among others.

Also Read: Emma Watson becomes the youngest member of the Gender Equality Council

The Emmy-nominated TV personality had recently featured in a Top Chef video that has been posted on Twitter. You can watch it below:

Bravo’s Top Chef Tweet:

You gotta know your way around a kitchen if you want to roll with the Top Chef crew! ????‍???? Tune in Thursday for the SEASON FINALE of #TopChef @ 9:30/8:30c! ????: @PadmaLakshmi pic.twitter.com/LUK1oXaKRq — Bravo’s Top Chef (@BravoTopChef) March 10, 2019

On Facebook, Padma Lakshmi engaged with the fans of the popular cooking show Top Chef, where she responded to the questions they asked.

Known for sharing candid thoughts about health issues, Padma Lakshmi, in a recent interview to ‘People’ talked openly about her battle with endometriosis and how it has not been easy for her to deal with it. She further noted that the trend of celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Lena Dunham and Julianne Hough speaking up about health issues has improved public awareness about endometriosis and that women can overcome these issues without feeling embarrassed.

In her new role as UNDP GoodWill ambassador, we will see the award-winning author engage and mobilise support for UNDP’s sustainable development goals on issues pertaining to fighting inequality, discrimination and empowering those who are disenfranchised. More power to champions of change and may their tribe grow!