Eternals to Snowdrop: Wrap up the year with a walk down memory lane with these 12 titles on Disney+ Hotstar

The end of 2022 is near and what a year it’s been for entertainment. At every turn there have been blockbuster hits and riveting web series for audiences to watch. From Ms Marvel to House of the Dragon to Willow, each month has given us something different and memorable. Now, as December comes to a close, take a trip down memory lane as we relive the biggest films and series of the year, all streaming on Disney+ Hotstar:
January: Eternals
The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history, and civilizations.
February: Snowdrop
An enduring love story of university students Yeong-ro and Soo-ho blooms amidst a dangerous political situation in Seoul. What will happen to their fate?
March: Moon Knight
Mild-mannered Steven Grant has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with a mercenary.
April: Masterchef Australia Season 14
Top Australian chefs judge passionate home cooks who participate in competitive culinary challenges to develop their cooking skills and win the title.
May: Obi-Wan Kenobi
During the reign of the Empire, Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission.
June: Ms Marvel
Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teen growing up in Jersey City, is a Superhero mega fan who discovers she has superpowers.
July: The Princess
A formidable young royal must face an action-packed fight to the death as she sets out to protect her family and save the kingdom no matter what the cost.
August: House of the Dragon
Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this epic series tells the story of House Targaryen.
September: Thor: Love and Thunder
The God of Thunder teams up with King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend-turned-Mighty-Thor Jane Foster to take on a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher.
October: The White Lotus Season 2
A social satire set at an exclusive Sicilian resort follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.
November: Willow
Willow leads a group of misfit heroes on a dangerous rescue mission through a world beyond their wildest imaginations.
December: Amsterdam
An original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the centre of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.
