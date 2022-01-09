Esha Gupta tests positive for COVID-19

“Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine.

Actor Esha Gupta on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram Story and shared the update with her fans.

“Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine.

“I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don’t forget to #Mask Up I love you all,” the “Baadshaho” actor wrote.

Gupta was last seen on the 2021 series “Nakaab”.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 20,318 new coronavirus infections and five deaths. The city now has more than one lakh active cases.