End of an era: “Full House” actor Bob Saget dies aged 65, Bollywood mourns

Actor-comedian, Bob Saget, popularly known for his role as the beloved father Danny Tanner in the American sitcom “Full House”, and the host of “American’s Funniest Home Videos”, died at the age of 65 on January 10. The authorities in Florida confirmed the news leaving his fans in utter disbelief and shock. Saget’s family issued a statement confirming his death. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world,” the statement said.



The Orange County, Florida sheriff’s office was given a call on Sunday regarding an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton, Orlando, as per a sherrif’s statement on Twitter.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” the Orange County Sherrif’s Office shared on Twitter.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022



Saget was last seen in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour”. “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening,” Saget posted on social media a day before his demise.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Bollywood mourns

Many Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti Chopra and Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and mourned Bob Saget’s death.



Parineeti Chopra shared a monochrome throwback image of the late actor and wrote, “The dad of the century. The dad of our childhood. RIP sir. You raised DJ, Steph, Michelle….and all of us too”.



Sharing a news article that reads Bob ‘the raddest, baddest dad’ on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “End of an era. Rest in peace Bob Saget.”



Anushka Sharma too shared a picture on Instagram of the late actor with a heartbreak emoji.

Saget’s friends too took to social media and expressed their love for the actor. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” wrote John Stamos who is a popular American actor, producer, musician and also starred with Sagget in “Full House.”

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022



Richard Lewis, one of Bob Saget’s close friends, also displayed shock over the sudden demise of his friend. “My heart aches for his whole family. In often a ruthless business he was historically not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career,” he wrote on Twitter.