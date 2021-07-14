Emmy Awards: Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking makes the cut; The Mandalorian, The Crown bag most nominations

The Academy has nominated 44 performers across the lead, guest, supporting, and short form categories for the first time. (Picture courtesy: IE)

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Tuesday released the full list of nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. The nominations also highlight the rise of streaming services as legitimate competition to mainstream television with a total 130 nominations for HBO and HBO Max, 129 for Netflix, and 71 for Disney+, the newest player. The Crown, streamed on Netflix, and The Mandalorian from Disney+ are tied for most nominations with 24, while another Disney+ series, Marvel’s WandaVision has 23.

There is good news for Indian fans as well with Sima Taparia’s Netlfix show Indian Matchmaking bagging a nomination in the Unstructured Reality Program category. The show, among the most-talked about on social media, features a real-life Mumbai matchmaker Taparia, who has made a career finding matches for Indian families across the world. Indian Matchmaking will compete with the likes of Below Deck, Selling Sunset, Becoming, and Ru Paul’s Drag Race: Untucked in the category.

According to the Academy, 75 per cent of the shows nominated for outstanding comedy series are new to the category. These include Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai, Pen15, Hacks, The Flight Attendant, and Ted Lasso. Meanwhile, HBO Max’s Lovecraft Country, Netflix’s Bridgerton, and Amazon’s The Boys make up the list of newcomers in the outstanding drama category, joining the likes of The Crown, The Mandalorian, This is Us, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Pose. The Academy has nominated 44 performers across the lead, guest, supporting, and short form categories for the first time.

Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma reportedly said television had been a lifeline for many around the world and was a constant source of information, entertainment, and inspiration during some very difficult days amid the pandemic. He expressed his thrill to be able to honour the diversity of storytelling by recognising the talents and celebrating their commitment to the medium.

The coronavirus pandemic heavily impacted last year’s ceremony, forcing host Jimmy Kimmel and his team at ABC to get creative in announcing the winners as it was difficult for the nominees to congregate. CBS will air the awards programme this year and Cedric the Entertainer has already been roped in as host of the live show that will take place on September 19 at Microsoft Theater. Only a limited audience of the nominees and their personal guests will be allowed.