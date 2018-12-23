Elon Musk shows Bollywood love, shares ‘Deewani Mastani’ song of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Bajirao Mastani’

Deepika Padukone also retweeted Tesla’s boss’ post.

It would not be wrong to say that Elon Musk is a Bollywood fan! Indeed, Tesla chief showed his love for power-packed performer Ranveer Singh starrer Bajirao Mastani by sharing a GIF of the actor from his historical biopic. Musk tweeted the GIF featuring Ranveer from the song ‘Malhari’ of the flick. The tweet was coupled with a YouTube link of the song ‘Deewani Mastani’. Along with it, he wrote, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ with two yellow hearts on the sides.

Musks fans went berserk after seeing the post and couldn’t keep calm. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the 2015 blockbuster clocked in three years earlier this week and to mark the day, both Deepika and Ranveer also shared nostalgic posts.

Other twitter users also reacted on Musk’s bollywood love. Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain, wrote “Nazar jo teri laagi, India Deewani ho gayi!” In an apparent mood to know whether Tesla coming to India, Jain wrote, @Tesla coming to India? ?? @elonmusk.

“Nazar jo teri laagi, India Deewani ho gayi!” @Tesla coming to India? ???? @elonmusk https://t.co/JN3291bIo9 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 21, 2018

Eros Now twitted, “Hey Elon Musk, you can watch Bajirao Mastani on #ErosNow.??”

Hey Elon Musk, you can watch Bajirao Mastani on #ErosNow. ???? — Eros Now (@ErosNow) December 21, 2018

Meanwhile, recently Musk had confirmed that Tesla will have a partial presence in India and other countries by the end of the year 2019 with further expansion in 2020. Reportedly, Tesla Inc. plans to start partial production in China in the second half of 2010. The Palo Alto, California-based company has secured more than 200 acres of land for the factory. Company’s first overseas plant is expected to help the electric-car maker avoid some of the risks involved with importing vehicles, such as higher tariffs caused by the trade tensions between China and the US.

Recently, Musk unveiled his underground transportation tunnel which was a test to prove the technology works and could one-day solve traffic problems. The tunnel is an initial proof-of-concept which has been excavated along a path that runs not through Los Angeles but beneath the tiny adjacent municipality of Hawthorne, where Musk’s SpaceX rocket firm and Boring Company are headquartered.

The Boring Company, Elon Musk’s underground transit venture, planned to unveil its first tunnel two years after the billionaire entrepreneur complained about Los Angeles traffic and vowed to ‘just start digging’ as a remedy.