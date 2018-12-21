Elon Musk shared a ‘Bajirao Mastani’ Song and Indians on twitter could not keep calm

By: | Published: December 21, 2018 9:11 PM

Some even tweeted back with a GIF of their own while some questioned whether this was Musk's hint of entering into the Indian market.

Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday shared a GIF of Ranveer Singh’s Malhari song and a link to Deepika’s Mastani song from the 2015 film Bajirao Mastani on twitter and it’s safe to say that Indians on Twitter went crazy.

Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, is worth $22 billion, as per Forbes. The 47-year-old revealed plans for an underground transport system to deal with traffic snarls in Los Angeles.

Musk ‘hearted’ it and wrote Bajirao Mastani. The 2015 film stars Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and was the second collaboration with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The two actors recently got married and so far they have acted in three films by Bhansali with the last one being Padmavat released in 2018.

The tweet naturally garnered reactions from “Brown Twitter” which ranged from ‘surprised’ to ‘impressed’. Some even tweeted back with a GIF of their own while some questioned whether this was Musk’s hint of entering into the Indian market.

Here some of the reactions that were garnered by the billionaire’s post on an Indian film –

