Elle AvrRam and Salman Yusuff Khan’s Fidaai song: Saurabh Prajapati brings storytelling choreography to life

Dance is the most popular and exquisite form of expression. It not only makes us express our feelings in the most elaborate form, but it also increases our cognitive memory. How you connect with the audience, depends on how much energy you stake in your dance moves and expressions. You can be connected emotionally with the audience with your dance moves.



What are the various types of dance forms and how is it making the waves in Music & Bollywood for ages?



Various types of dance forms are common in today’s videos, they are Zumba, contemporary dance, tango, Latino dance form and many more. The last few are rare to find in Bollywood but they are soon having space in Bollywood. Many new dance forms and changes are imbibed in the latest dance videos of the industry. Various talents in the industry went unnoticed and when you see International dance forms, you see Bollywood is deprived of it.



Many videos are brought to life in the video as it brings life to the whole scenario. The complete storytelling is done by the choreographer and music that fits the theme brings life to the whole ballet-like storytelling mode of the video. Various steps are involved in creating sizzling and remembering numbers. One’s passion is depicted in the dance forms that are performed in the music videos. High voltage dance videos require peppy music and hip hop style, it also includes the music that brings the smoothness and flow of the video. When the audience watches the video, they cling to it and are compelled to watch it many times over and over again. In this manner, many have created history with this art and brought many passionate Bollywood videos to life. Many choreographers have won many recognitions and awards for their splendid performance.



Saurabh Prajapati, who is a very young director and cinematographer, has shown his vivid dance forms in the music video of “Fidaai”. It has Elle AvrRam’s dance moves matched with Salman Yusuff Khan’s grace. Choreography of Saurabh Prajapati is evocative and this has brought life to the whole video.