Election Commission writes to CBFC to inform it about status of certification of PM’s biopic

The film titled ‘PM Narendra Modi‘ stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the titular role. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

The Election Commission Tuesday wrote to the CBFC to inform it about the status of certification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic. Sources said the EC decided to write to the Central Board of Film Certification after the Supreme Court refused to stop the release of the film.

The film is slated for release on April 11, the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a Congress activist seeking a stay on the release of the biopic, saying the EC would be an “appropriate” place to seek the redressal.