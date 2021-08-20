Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar to be launched on Aug 30

The series will be the second soap for Mehta and Parmar together as they were earlier seen in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Superhit television soap of Sony Television Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is coming up with its second season by the end of this month. The serial is all set to be launched on Sony Television starting from August 30 and will be telecast from Monday to Friday at 8 PM, the Indian Express reported. The series which had won the hearts of not only the household audience but also a section of critics for its subtle and classy look in the first season will bank on two new faces this time-Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. In the promo released by Sony Television on Thursday, the audience gets a glimpse into what the series will unfold. Cast in the role of Ram and Priya, Mehta and Parmar are a couple who got married in an arranged setup and have different outlook towards life but eventually both fall for each other.

Helmed by arguably the most successful television serial producer Ekta Kapoor, the theme of the show is the portrayal of modern-day love and urban loneliness. Catering to the loyal household audience the main theme of the show is the gradual and organic development of love in an arranged marriage. While the storyline does resemble the first season where Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar(lead protagonists) came from entirely different walks of life and fell in love, it would be an uphill task for Mehta and Parmar to fill in the shoes of seasoned actors like Kapoor and Tanwar.

Mehta had recently shared that he had taken a sort of sabbatical from television only to get attracted to the idea of playing the lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He shared that he immensely liked the first season which had won the hearts of many including his parents. Parmar also hoped that the audience would get an instant connection with season 2 of the show like the way they got fond of the first season. The series will be the second soap for Mehta and Parmar together as they were earlier seen in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.