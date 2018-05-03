Ekta Kapoor all set to remake ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ into a TV show titled ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’

The 2001 family drama saw Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.

On April 19, popular Bollywood film and TV soap producer, Ekta Kapoor announced that she will be coming up with a new TV show which will be based on a family. However, as per the latest report, the producer is expected to take her own spin on the popular 2001 movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ and remake it in a TV show. As per a report published in the Mumbai Mirror, Ekta Kapoor’s next TV venture will be a remake of Karan Johar’s 2001 family-drama movie. As per the report, the upcoming show will be titled as ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’. This show will go on air on Sony in the coming months.

As per the report, the role of Amitabh Bachchan will be played by Bijoy Anand. He played Kajol’s fiancé in Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha which came out in 1998. Erica Fernandes, who was a part of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is expected to reprise the role of either Kajol or Kareena Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor recently tweeted which hinted on the project. Kapoor wrote, “A family soap after years !!! Mostly done love stories recently with d backdrop of family!! This soap will air on SONY …a family that eats together stays together NOOOO a family that accepts each other stays together.”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was a huge success at the box office and is often tagged as a classic. The movie tells the tale of a family with two sons of one was adopted. The story is of the family breaking apart and coming back together. The movie is about the love and family ties. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Rahul, the adopted son while Hrithik played the role of Rohan, the other son. Kajol plays the role was SRK’s onscreen wife Anjali. Kareena Kapoor plays the role of Pooja, the love interest of Hrithik Roshan’s character.