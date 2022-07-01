‘Ek Villain Returns’ Trailer out: Multi-starrer mystery will keep you guessing

The trailer of ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is finally out. The film stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles, and is directed by Mohit Suri. The trailer gives a quick recap of Shraddha Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra film, ‘EK Villain’ in little snippets which then leads the audience into the new universe where the killer is killing only women who refrain from responding to their stalker’s affection.

The trailer creates a mystery for the audience by making them guess who could be the villain and who could be the hero? There are a few action-packed scenes between John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. Tara and Disha, also appear to be in some kind of villainous roles. Well, we can only guess at this point of time. The trailer includes the reprise version of ‘Galliyan’ which became quite popular from the film ‘Ek Villian’ in 2014.

‘Ek Villain Returns’ will be released on July 29 worldwide. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa Kapoor and Co-Produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

Earlier, the director, Mohit Suri had stated ‘Ek Villain’ was his passion project. He had added that the kind of love that he actually gets for ‘Ek Villain’ overpowers him and that he is sure that ‘Ek Villain Returns’ will get more love from the audience. “I can guarantee that it will be an undeniably exhilarating rollercoaster ride,” Suri had said.

‘Ek Villain’ was made in 2014 featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.