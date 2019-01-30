Ek ladki ko dekha trailer 2: Cast comes together to promote ‘Love without boundaries’

Ek ladki ko dekha trailer 2: The star cast of ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ is all set to paint the town red with their promotions for their upcoming film in the tinsel town.

The promotions in Mumbai saw the launch of the film’s second trailer. Audiences loved the film’s first trailer. It generated a lot of buzz with many taking to the social media to talk about the core of the film’s story.

The lead pair – Sonam and Juhi looked stunning in their Indian outfits while Anil Kapoor looked dashing in his black bandhgala suit.

READ ALSO | Manikarnika box office collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika gains momentum, crosses Rs 50 crores

Rao chose to go with a casual look, standing out with a red bomber jacket. The cast held an interaction with the audiences before they left the venue, and even obliging some with selfies.

Watch Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Trailer 2

Shelly Chopra Dhar is making her directorial debut with the film that talks about love, family and acceptance. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is slated to release on February 1.

As the name suggests, the film’s title, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ is taken from one of the iconic Romantic songs of the ’90s from the movie, ‘1942: A Love Story’ starring Anil Kapoor.

Watch Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Trailer 1