Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection day 3: Sonam Kapoor’s film crosses Rs 13 crore mark over the weekend

The film’s title is based on Anil’s hit song from the film 1942: A Love Story.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection day 3: Anil and Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (ELKDTAL) even as started off quite decent at the box office but is seeing slow growth. ELKDTAL collected Rs 4.64 crore on the second day and collected Rs 5.58 crore on the third day. It collected a total of Rs 13.53 crore over the weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted saying that overall collections are lower than it should have been. He also added that the weekday collections are crucial now.

He tweeted saying, “#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage… Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend, but the overall total is low… Weekdays crucial… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr. Total: ₹ 13.53 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL”.

The film is competing with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is faring well at the box office. ELKDTAL got mixed to positive response from the audience as well as critics. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has a fair amount of humour, a similar amount of emotions and a lot of entertainment. It is a film about hope. Hope for a world where one is free to love and to be loved by whomever they want. Whether you love a man or a woman, it doesn’t matter, it shouldn’t because love is…love. Let love be, set love free.

This Friday, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga joined former releases like Manikarnika and Uri: The Surgical Strike in the theatres. Uri, which just marked its fourth weekend, recorded blockbuster box office numbers – Rs. 189.76 crore.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. The film marks Anil and Sonam Kapoor’s first project together.