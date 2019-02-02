Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film gets opening of Rs 3 crore

By: | Published: February 2, 2019 5:37 PM

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office Collection Day 1: Movie starring Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, has opened at Rs 3 crore at the box office on Friday.


Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (ELKDTAL) registered a slow start at the box office on day one. The film, also starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, received positive reviews by critics but could only manage Rs 3.30 crore on its first day.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated the figures on Twitter. He wrote, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga had a lacklustre start but picked up at select urban centres towards evening. Growth on Day 2 and Day 3 is essential for a respectable weekend total. Fri ₹ 3.30 cr India biz.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Watch Trailer:

Starring Sonam Kapoor as a character in the same-sex relationship, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga traces her story as she rejects several marriage proposals before she reveals her secret to her friend, played by Rajkummar.

Sonam is joined by father Anil Kapoor in the film, a first for the duo. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film also stars Juhi Chawla in a prominent role, in addition to Abhishek Duhan, who plays Sonam’s brother. South actor Regina Cassandra plays her romantic partner in the film. Akshay Oberoi is featured in the song Ishq Mitha.

The film’s title is based on Anil’s hit song from the film 1942: A Love Story. The title song of ELKDTAL has been recreated by lyricist Gurpreet Saini and singers Darshan Raval and Rochak Kohli.

