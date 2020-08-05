ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on August 7

The questioning is linked to a money laundering case that was registered by the ED last week on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Rajput's father has accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on August 7 in connection with a money laundering case stemming from a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father following his death, officials said on Wednesday.
Chakraborty will be questioned and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
The questioning is linked to a money laundering case that was registered by the ED last week on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Rajput’s father has accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor’s suicide.
Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area on June 14.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.