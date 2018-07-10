‘Each day comes with own challenges’: Sonali Bendre, days after being diagnosed with cancer

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre updated latest photos on social media.

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre who recently revealed that she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer has come out with a statement thanking her fans and supporters for their love and prayers ever since she revealed that she was suffering from the disease. She has also shared a photograph, showing she was as confident as ever and was ready to bounce back in life.

In a Twitter post, the actress said, “In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, “We don’t even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.”

“The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone,” the actress continued.

The actress further said, “Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook… literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine – it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process… I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through.”

Earlier in March, actor Irfan Khan had revealed that he was suffering from a rare disease called Neuroendocrine Tumour. He is currently undergoing treatment from the same.