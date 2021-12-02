Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot starrer Red Notice becomes Netflix’s most watched film of all time

The actor had said that none of the film's success would have been possible without the Red Notice crew who shot the film well despite being constrained in their hotels due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Studded with magnetic superstars like Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice has become Netflix’s most watched film of all time. The film successfully left behind the previous record-holder Bird Box to become the most watched film on the streaming platform. Lead actor of the film Johnson took to social media platform Instagram and shared the news with his fans and also shared the viewership data of the film.

Johnson shared the screenshot of a CNN story about his film surpassing the record held by Bird Box which had been viewed for 282 million hours across the world in 2018. Johnson shared that Red Notice’s viewership has reached 328 million hours across the world. The actor further shared that with 11 days remaining of the film’s global run, it is expected to create a steeper record. Apart from being viewed for the maximum time on the platform, the film has also succeeded in winning 92 percent global audience score.

The film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber was a success foretold owing to its stunning cast of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds and a host of other talented actors. The film which was claimed to be Netflix’s most expensive film ever also clocked the biggest opening weekend for Netflix. Johnson had then credited the success of the film to the whole crew and professionals working on the sets of the film during the challenging times of pandemic. The actor had said that none of the film’s success would have been possible without the Red Notice crew who shot the film well despite being constrained in their hotels due to the Covid-19 restrictions.