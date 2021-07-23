Dwayne Johnson drops out of the Fast and Furious 9, says ‘I wish the movie well’

Dwayne Johnson (Photo: IE)

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has finally cleared his fans that he would no longer be a part of Fast and Furious films in the future. The actor, who played Luke Hobbs in the film, reportedly had a tiff with lead star Vin Diesel during the filming of 2017’s The Fate of the Furious because of which the actor decided to drop out of the upcoming instalment, Fast and Furious 9.

Vin Diesel was reported saying that it was his “tough love” act that enabled Johnson to perform well in the movies. On being asked about Diesel’s comments, Dwayne Johnson said “I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that, the actor said. And I’ll leave it at that,” to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor continued saying that I wish them well on Fast and Furious 9 like I have wished them well for all the other instalments. And best wishes for Fast 10, Fast 11 and rest of Fast and Furious movies that they will do in the future without me in the film.

Diesel again responded to Johnson’s comment and said, “I could give a lot of tough love”. He continued saying that I would do anything in order to get performance right when I am producing any film.

Dwayne Johnson played the role of Hobbs in Fast and Furious Five in 2011 and then reappeared for Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015) and The Fate of the Furious (2017) the last time. The actor also starred in the movie Hobbs & Shaw in 2019, alongside Jason Statham, who reprised his role of Deckard Shaw from the long-running series.

Presently Dwayne Johnson is busy with his upcoming movie, Jungle Cruise. The actor keeps on sharing updates of the film actively with his fans. Johnson recently dropped a behind a scene glimpse from the movie for his fans on Instagram. In the video, the actor is also seen praising his co-actorEmily Blunt on being able to perform stunts with ease and also said it was fun to share screen with the actor who was equally excited about performing stunts on screen.