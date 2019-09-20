Durga Puja 2019: Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty dance on Pujo themed song; watch

Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty performed in a new Durga Puja theme song.

Durga Puja 2019: As the most celebrated festival of West Bengal approaches the state is being modelled into the beautiful festive fervour of Durga Puja. The preparation for the festive occasion are in full swing. The festival which is celebrated grandly in the state for 6-days is a 9-day long ritual where devotees pray different forms of Goddess Durga. Ahead of this festival, a theme song is going viral. The theme song which features two Lok Sabha MPs from West Bengal is being circulated all over the social media. The two newly elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty can be seen dancing to a Durga Puja song for TMT bar company. The video has already been viewed almost 1.5 million times on Facebook alone. The TMC MP Nusrat Jahan represents Basirhat constituency and Mimi Chakraborty is TMC MP from Jadavpur constituency.

The two much-talked-about parliamentarians are also popular stars in Bengali film industry. Two of them can be seen totally decked up for the song, which also features Subhashree Ganguly, another top actor of Bengali film industry.

Watch Video | Ashey Maa Durga Shey – Pujo Song

The song titled ‘Ashey Maa Durga Shey’ is a part of a campaign for the TMT brand’s initiative for the Durga Puja festival which will be celebrated from October 3 to October 8 this year. The music of the song has been composed by popular Tollywood composer Indraadip Das Gupta. Ashey Maa Durga Shey song has been voiced by a host of artists from both India and Bangladesh including Rupankar Bagchi and band Dohar among others.

The choreography of the dance has been done by Baba Yadav also includes a traditional Bengali Chhau Dance, which is a tribal art form, originated in the district of Purulia.