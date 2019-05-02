Dulquer Salmaan’s photo shoot captioned ‘Some pop for the gram’ goes viral!

Dulquer Salman took to Facebook to share an eye-popping image that appears to have been clicked at Kochi's Bolghatty palace. The vibrant photograph of the 'Karwaan' actor resonates with the colors of summer - white and red with a backdrop of eye-popping golden sunshine - what better way to welcome summer, right? The photograph captioned, "Some pop for the gram" has gone viral with Dulquer Salman's ardent fans and Malayali movie buffs. From the actor's Facebook post, you can see that the image is a photo shoot for the popular Malayalam magazine called 'Vanitha' in Kerala. The credits to the image have also been shared by the actor. Photography has been credited to Shani Shaki, retouch by Jemini Ghosh and the photography assistants are Sreeraj, Ajith Varghese, Justin, and Girilal. The location is the Grand Hyatt Kochi, Bolghatty. Details apart, the fun quotient and distinct humor sense of the actor is evident in the part where he states, "Clothes & Shoes: My Own ???? Earlier last month, the 'Karwaan' actor had made an exciting announcement about an upcoming movie that he has decided to produce. He had also announced a casting call for the film on his Facebook page. READ:\u00a0Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Coolie No. 1\u2019 gets a release date! In the southern film industry, Dulquer Salman has become a household name with Telugu, Tamil, and Malayali audiences. He has received critical acclaim for his portrayal of superstar 'Gemini Ganesan' with shades of gray in the narrative in the blockbuster hit 'Mahanati' starring Keerthi Suresh. Following the success of the film 'Mahanati', the actor made his debut in Bollywood with 'Karwaan' starring Irrfan Khan. The 32-year-old actor has an upcoming Hindi film, with Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. The film is reportedly a movie adaptation of 'The Zoya Factor', which is the best selling novel authored by Anuja Chauhan.