Dulquer Salmaan teams up with Soubin Shahir for new film, releases new poster of Kurup

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has announced his upcoming film Othiram Kadakam in which he will be joining forces with actor-director Soubin Shahir. The collaboration between the two stars of the Malayalam cinema is not new as the duo have worked together on Parava which was Shahir’s directorial debut. Salmaan took to Instagram to announce his upcoming project and shared the first look of the film’s posters leaving his fans thrilled.

Appreciating Soubin Shahir’s aesthetics and keen sense of cinema, Salmaan wrote that he had decided to become a part of the film the moment when he first heard about it from Shahir. The actor further said that he hopes to discover the characters and nuances he had never played before. Salmaan also said that the film will be his second with Shahir in the director’s role.

In a separate post from his official Instagram account, the director of the film Soubin Shahir showered back the praise on Salmaan and commended him for his performance in his first film Parava and made the film fly higher than what he had imagined. Terming the role played by Salmaan in his life akin to that played by a brother, friend and a guide, Shahir said that he was unable to put his excitement about starting the film into words.

In a separate post from his Instagram account, Dulquer Salmaan released a new poster of his yet-to-come film Kurup in which he has played the role of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup. What caught the attention of his fans was his message that the film will be released soon. Most of Salmaan’s fans have been waiting for the theatrical release of Kurup but with Covid-19 restrictions in place in Kerala state, the film has been delayed multiple times. While there have been rumours about the film getting released on an OTT platform, the actor in conversation with Indianexpress.com had said that the film will definitely see a theatrical release. The actor had also said that the film has been conceived and made keeping in mind a theatre release.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic continues to remain a challenge in Kerala with high positivity rate and cases, it is anybody’s guess if the film might see an OTT route release. It is pertinent to note that apart from playing the lead role in Kurup, Salmaan has also worn the hat of a producer for the film and would want to release the film in a theatre.