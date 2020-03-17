Dulquer Salmaan shares fanboy moment with cricketer Suresh Raina

As a CSK fan, Dulquer Salmaan was delighted to meet the cricketer in Chennai. Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu is also seen with Dulquer Salmaan and Suresh Raina.

Dulquer Salmaan, or DQ as fans call him, had his fanboy moment when he met cricketer Suresh Raina. Terming it a “pleasure meeting”, the ‘Zoya Factor’ actor referred to cricketers Suresh Raina as a “such a gentleman” and “so kind of you to mention Zoya Factor!” As a CSK fan, Dulquer Salmaan was delighted to meet the cricketer in Chennai. Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu is also seen with Dulquer Salmaan and Suresh Raina. He gets a special mention from DQ who thanked him for not making him seem like a “bumbling fanboy!” The post and the caption showcase how memorable the meeting was for the ‘Zoya Factor’ actor.

In response, Suresh Raina expressed his happiness over the meeting with Dulquer Salmaan and Vikram Prabhu. “Good to see you brother,” the cricketer replied to Dulquer Salmaan, conveying his admiration for the actor by stating:”You were brilliant in Zoya factor!” He further wished the actor good luck. Suresh Raina also conveyed in his response, “love to the family”.

There have been unconfirmed reports that Malayalam film director Anwar Rasheed is teaming up for an upcoming project with Dulquer Salmaan, where the actor may be playing the role of a police officer. The project has not been confirmed yet but the buzz is that it may be a mass entertainer and will have leading heroines Aishwarya Lekshmi and Manju Warrier in the film, India Glitz reported. However, these are unconfirmed reports and have not been confirmed by any of the actors including Dulquer Salmaan.

For movie fans, Dulquer Salmaan’s last Tamil movie had been ‘Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal’. His most recent Malayalam movie release has been ‘Varane Avashyamund’ starring Suresh Gopi, Shobhana and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The Malayalam movie won considerable appreciation from movie goers as the theme was light-hearted and a family entertainer of sorts, bringing together an old world charm of the early golden years of Malayalam cinema. Notably, Dulquer Salmaan-Kalyani pairing was a refreshing twist to add to the film and the first-time pairing turned out to be an instant hit with the audience.