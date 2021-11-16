Drushyam 2 trailer: Venkatesh leads the cast in scene-by-scene remake of Malayalam original

The sequel stars Tanikella Bharani, Meena, Naresh, Nadhiya, Kruthika, Sampath Raj, Esther Anil, and Jayakumar. (IE)

Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer for Drushyam 2, a remake of the Malayalam hit Drishyam 2, on Monday.

Drushyam, the Telugu remake of the original Malayalam film, was directed by Supriya with a stellar cast of Venkatesh Daggubati, Nadhiya, and Meena. Released in 2014, Drushyam received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. However, the sequel has been directed Jeethu Joseph, the creator of the Drishyam franchise.

If the trailer is any indication, Joseph has created a scene-by-scene remake of Drishyam 2.

Set six years after the events of the first film, Rambabu and his family seem to have made peace and moved on from the crime that shook the very core of their being. The reality, however, couldn’t be farther from the truth. Each member of the family is dealing or trying to deal with the trauma in their own unique way. Rambabu, the main protagonist, seems to have turned to alcohol in his attempt to overcome the traumatic experience. He has now turned his focus on making his dream film and seems to have forgotten the gruesome crime. Or so it seems.

Venkatesh said with the sequel, they have intended to put to rest all the theories that fans had shared about what could have happened as Rambabu strode ahead, having sworn to protect his family.

Drushyam 2 will take viewers on an emotional-but-exhilarating journey, he said. The twists and turns that keep the suspense alive will make the viewers yearn for more.

The sequel stars Tanikella Bharani, Meena, Naresh, Nadhiya, Kruthika, Sampath Raj, Esther Anil, and Jayakumar. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 25.

The Malayalam original has also been remade in Hindi. Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav, was directed by Nishikant Kamat and earned plenty of plaudits from the film-going crowd.