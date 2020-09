Deepika Padukone

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday issued summons to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case, news agency ANI reported. Their names had cropped up during the investigation by NCB. Just days ago, Padukone’s Whatsapp chat with her talent manager had surfaced in which she was purportedly asking for “hash”.

(Story to be updated)

