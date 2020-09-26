Drug probe: Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB office in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone

Maharashtra: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) office in Mumbai. She has been summoned by the NCB to join the probe of a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The NCB is probing the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The Bureau has also summoned Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, and is likely to record their statement today itself. These actors had been summoned on Wednesday. Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash, who was questioned by the team yesterday, has also been asked to remain present for further questioning on Saturday, PTI reported citing official.

PTI reports that Karishma Prakash’s WhatsApp chats had conversations about drugs with one ‘D’ and the NCB then wanted to find out who this person was. The agency also got important information about the case during the questioning of Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha. “The actors’ names had surfaced during the interrogation of some accused in the case,” the news agency quoted an official as saying.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh’s names had cropped up during the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, who is currrently under judicial custody in the same drug probe. Rakul Preet Singh and Dharma Productions’ executive producer Kshitij Ravi recorded their statements on Friday.