Drive-in cinema: Watching a movie in public place during Coronavirus pandemic! New norms, different experience

The Sunset Cinema Club is hosting an event "Drive-in Cinema-Date Night" from September 18 to September 20 at SCC Backyard.

People in Gurugram finally got the opportunity to watch a movie in public places after a long time amid the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic situation thanks to drive-in film screening by Sunset Cinema Club. Cinema theatres across India have been closed since March this year due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The drive-in theatre facility in Gurgaon would cost you Rs 1,200 per car. One can obtain membership for Rs 2,000 for a year. The annual membership will allow you to the drive-in for unlimited screenings in a year. The drive-in theatre is located at the SCC Backyard, Sector 59, Golf Course Extension Road in Gurgaon. This is run by the Sunset Cinema Club.

Viewers expressed happiness after being able to watch a movie at a public place after five months. Sunset Cinema Club co-founder said that this is ‘safe’ and with cinema halls in the country are shut, this could well be the ‘future’, as per the Indian Express report.

In its Unlock 4 guidelines, the Central government allowed the opening of open-air theatre outside containment zones. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued the Unlock 4 guidelines on August 29 and it came into effect from September 1.

The Sunset Cinema Club runs open-air theatres in Select City Walk, Chanakyapuri, SCC Peepal Tree, DLF Mall of India, DLF Cyberhub, The Circle, The Cube in Noida, DLF Cyberhub, IBIS Aerocity, Pacific Mall, and Pacific Mall D21. Sunset Cinema Club also runs such cinemas in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Dehradun, as per the information available on the Sunset Cinema Club website.

The Sunset Cinema Club is hosting an event “Drive-in Cinema-Date Night” from September 18 to September 20 at SCC Backyard. It will also organize a “Drive-in cinema travel weekend” between September 25 and September 27 at SCC Backyard.

The Sunset Cinema Club has issued guidelines for viewers. As part of the safety measures, viewers need to carry masks and sanitizer. It’s mandatory to wear a mask unless you are inside your vehicle. No one is allowed to step outside the vehicle unless it’s for using the restrooms. To ensure safety foods and beverages will not be served at the venue. However, you will be allowed to carry your own.