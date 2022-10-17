scorecardresearch
Drishyam 2 trailer: 7 years later, Vijay Salgaonkar and his family will again deal with their past

Drishyam 2 trailer: Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar is trying to save life family from Tabu and Akshaye Khanna

Written by Entertainment Desk
Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar is back with Drishyam 2. The markers unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited thriller on October 17. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Tabu in pivotal roles. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 will be released in theatres on November 18.

Sharing the intriguing trailer, the makers posted, “7 years after the case related to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family was closed, a series of unexpected events bring a truth to light that threatens to change everything for the Salgaonkars. Can Vijay save his family this time? (sic).”

Take a look at Drishyam 2 trailer:

Ajay Devgn had also taken to social media to share a new poster of the film. In the poster, the actor looks anxious as he holds a shovel in his hand. 

ABOUT DRISHYAM 2

Drishyam is an emotional thriller that deals with the story of a cable operator Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay), whose life revolves around cinema and his family; wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughters Anju and Anu. Tabu plays the role of IG Meera Deshmukh in the film. Vijay Salgaonkar is trying to protect his family at all costs after his daughter accidentally kills a boy. After disposing of the boy’s body, Vijay removes all traces of proof and then takes a family trip to Panaji. They visit an Ashram, watch a film, and eat at a restaurant, creating their alibis. 

The original film also starred Shriya Saran, Ishita, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor along with Ajay and Tabu. Drishyam is the Hindi remake of hit Malayalam flick of the same name, which was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat.

