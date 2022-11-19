Drishyam 2 Review: Weak plot, predictable twists but strong climax

Stars: ⭐⭐

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav

Director: Abhishek Pathak

***

Let’s start and discuss what saved the second part of the superhit film Drishyam starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav – It is Akshaye Khanna, and the extremely well-written and fun climax.

The film starts with an unnecessary murder scene just to build a narration around how a man saw Vijay Salgaokar burying Sam’s body. Seven years later, this man is out of jail just to help the police with the case. You read that right!

Drishyam 2, a 140-minute sequel that is unnecessarily dragged, shows what a remake should not be like, especially if that’s from a successful franchise. The entire film evolves around just – NOTHING. We already saw in the 2015 Drishyam how Vijay Salgaokar faced everything to save his family from the police and how Tabu is adamant to find her son Sam.

We saw exactly the same in the sequel with a few tweaks – what was unique is Akshaye Khanna and his flawless performance. It’s a delight to watch the actor on big screen after Dishoom (2016). He essays the role of IG Tarun Ahlawat, who once again opens the case to investigate what happened on October 2 and October 3 and where Salgaonkar hid the body of Meera’s son. Akshaye’s character is promising and brings flavour to the film. He has once again swept away with his performance and he will leave you wanting more.

Tabu, who once again gets into the shoes of Meera, has no substantial part to play in the film. It’s disappointing to see a talented actor not doing much.

Verdict:

Honestly, there’s nothing more in the film that should be talked about. If you are planning to watch Drishyam 2, then it should only be for the climax scene.