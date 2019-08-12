Dream Girl trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana’s hilarious dreamy act is a laugh riot

The trailer suggests that Ayushmann Khurrana has played some very funny role in the movie.

Dream Girl trailer: After winning the National Award for best actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, on Monday amazed everyone with the trailer of his upcoming movie Dream Girl. The actor can be seen doing feminine acts in the film and the comedy induced in the trailer will leave you rolling on the floor laughing. Dream Girl, a Balaji Motion Picture film is a comedy where Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing the role of dreamgirl Pooja. The trailer of the romantic comedy was released on Monday, August 12 and went viral. It had already received as much as 1.5 million views and above thousands of likes within hours of its release on Monday. It is clear from the trailer that Ayushmann Khurrana will be showcasing his funny side in the upcoming film.

It would be quite apt to say that Ayushmann Khurrana has played both the male and female lead by himself. In his role as a hero, he had played the character of a guy, who is romancing Nushrat Bharucha, a girl next door. While on the other hand, he can be seen happily playing female characters like Sita, Radha and Draupadi in local plays to earn a living. The sense of humour goes a level up when Ayushmann Khurrana gets a job at a call centre, where he uses his feminine voice to talk to the clients. The call centre part of the trailer is extremely funny and will certainly make you giggle. The call centre scene is extremely funny because some of the male clients whom Ayushmann Khurrana speaks with end up falling in love with his voice and the character, and it includes a surprising character as well!

The movie seems to be based on the balance between the two sides of Ayushmann’s character in the film. How Ayushmann manages to balance his real persona with the acquired one and yet managing to get us rolling on the floor laughing, is what ‘Dream Girl’ seems to be all about. One can also sense a tinch of social messages like #MeToo and women equality in the story.

The makers describing the trailer wrote “Ayushmann Khurrana in and as Dream Girl! From the local cop to a ‘Haryanvi’ Gujjar boy, to his girlfriend’s brother, everybody is smitten by Dream Girl Pooja and her mesmerising voice, leading to a series of unusual, crazy situations.” Dream Girl is set against the backdrop of Mathura and is a comedy of errors that stars a crackling ensemble consisting Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Raj Bhansali among others, the makers informed.

The movie has been written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Shobhaa Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Dream Girl is set to releases on September 13, 2019.