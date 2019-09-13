Dream Girl Review: Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘angel priya’ act is a laugh riot

Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana is the strength of this laugh riot.

Dream Girl Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Nidhi Bisht and Raj Bhansali

Dream Girl Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Dream Girl Rating: 3.5/5

Dream Girl Movie Review: Men in drag have evoked unlimited laughter on TV comedy shows and so someone took Gutthi/Rinku Bhabhi/Sapna’s 10 minute act and placed it on celluloid for 132 minutes and lo! We have got Dream Girl. But having said that director Raaj Shaandilyaa and actor Ayushmann Khurrana do manage to hold your attention and generate some genuine laughs in the process. Ayushmann Khurrana is a guy struggling to find job and as part time plays Sita and Radha for local Ram Leela and Ras Leela in Mathura’s Gokul. His quest ends when he lands a job in a local ‘friendship’ call center where he talks to people posing as a girl called Puja. Unlikely characters from different walks of life start calling him and falling in love with his feminine voice. From a poet-policeman played brilliantly by Vijay Raaz to his own brother-in-law played by Abhishek Banerjee (Stree’s Bicky Pleej fame), everyone wants Puja. But all hell breaks lose when, smitten by Puja’s voice, an unexpected candidate enters the already crowded field of her suiters. This opens a pandora box as relationships get jumbled and confusion creates hilarious situations. Punch lines keep coming one after another and many of them do tickle.

Dreamgirl’s writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa with co-writers Nirman D Singh and Niket Pandey create hilarious twists and turns which all lead to a rather underwhelming and predictable finale. The clincher however is the way Raaj Shaandilyaa handled awkward situations, especially in the first half, and seamless performances by its cast including Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Nidhi Bisht and Raj Bhansali. Ayushmann Khurrana leads the pack with an effortless act. He is perfect as Puja. Having mastered the art of slice-of-life films, Ayushmann Khurrana could sleepwalk through this role.

The film however fails to answer some rather important questions it raises. The film shows how in the age of connectivity and social media, loneliness has creeped in everyone’s heart and we are hardly social now. Families are becoming disjoint and people take more selfies than family photos. But the answer is lost in the hurried and weak climax.

Dream Girl movie’s screenplay and dialogues are its strength. Watch it for some light moment, laughter and check whether you have a real Puja(friend) in your life or an ‘angel priya’.