Dream Girl Box Office opening: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedy emerges his biggest opener

Dream Girl Box Office collection: National Film Award winner, Ayushmann Khurrana is back at the box office with a bang. The full-on comedy entertainer of the actor which released this Friday is already making it big. The film with an opening day box office collection of Rs 10.05 crore in India has emerged as his biggest opener till date. The actor who is on a spree of giving mass entertainer films has proved that he is not slowing down anytime soon. All the recent films of Ayushmann Khurrana including Bareilly Ki Barfi, Andhadhun, Badhai Ho and Article 15 all have received high praises from the critics. His latest film ‘Dream Girl’, a comedy where he played a totally hatke character is making the audience laugh real good. The film received a good 3.5 points out of 5-point ratings in FE Online film review and is registering a houseful-run across the country. The film has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Film trade analyst and Movie critic, Taran Adarsh in his one-word Twitter review termed the movie as ‘Winner’. While talking about Dream Girl he tweeted, “Ayushmann Khurrana continues his dream run. His latest film is a full-on entertainer with dollops of humour and is Garnished with witty lines. Ayushmann and Annu Kapoor have given a terrific performance. Raaj Shaandilyaa’s direction hits the right chord. Dream Girl Review.”

Taran Adarsh while informing about the box office opening day business of the movie informed in a tweet, “Dream Girl takes a heroic start at the box office. The film has emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s biggest opener to date. Dream Girl has also opened bigger than several mid-range films of 2019, like Uri (Rs 8.20 crore), Luka Chuppi (Rs 8.01 crore) and Chhichhore (Rs 7.32 crore). The opening day box office collection of Dream Girl was Rs10.05 crore on Friday in India.”

Notably, Dream Girl earning a good Rs 10.05 crore on day 1 at the box office has left behind all the day 1 earning records of his films. Earlier, his films like Badhai Ho and Article 15 have earned Rs 7.35 crore and Rs 5.02 crore respectively on the opening day.

According to film experts, Dream Girl has the potential to mint some really good money at the box office.