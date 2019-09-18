Dream Girl Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy stable at BO; eyes big numbers

Ayushmann Khurrana is being lauded for his remarkable performance in Dream Girl.

Dream Girl box office collection day 5: The most recent comedy film of the National Award Winner actor Ayushmann Khurrana is collecting praises from all around the country. Dream Girl is not only performing good in metro-cities but is also noting good feedback from the audiences in smaller cities and towns. The comedy film which features Ayushmann Khurrana portraying a character who can talk like the opposite gender is currently ruling the Box Office. Dream Girl, which started off with a whopping Rs 44 crore opening weekend collection, received praise from top critics and is now eyeing a big total. The movie has already collected Rs 59.40 crore after a 5-day run at the box office. Film trade experts believed that the film will cross Rs 100 crore mark in its 2nd week. Ayushmann Khurrana is being lauded for his remarkable performance in Dream Girl. The actor is emerging as a hit machine for the Hindi film Industry. He has given back to back hits in 2018-19.

Film trade analyst and movie critic, Taran Adrash in a tweet said, “Dream Girl is a HIT. The film has refused to slow down and eyes a Rs 70 crore plus total in Week-2 business despite facing multiple new movies. The stability of the film on box office is pivotal and the week-2 collection will give an idea of its lifetime business. The total collection of Dream Girl summed up to Rs 59.40 crore. The film earned Rs 10.05 crore on Fri, Rs 16.42 crore on Saturday, Rs 18.10 crore on Sunday, Rs 7.43 crore on Monday and Rs 7.40 crore on Tuesday in India.”

The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial, Dream Girl is performing so well because of its strong content and the ability to provide wholesome entertainment to the audience. The performance of the actors in the film adds more to its strength. The film, which has an estimated budget of Rs 30 crore, proves that in the film business content is the king and the audience is the kingmaker.